Welcome to Fully Silent PCs

Here you’ll find a custom silent computer configurer and many pre-configured silent computers available for sale, as well as a full list of components available. I build computers with no moving parts – no fans, no spinning disks, no pumps, and therefore no noise. The computers are cooled passively, either with the use of heatpipes and a heatsink-case, or with the use of an internal heatsink and a well ventilated case. All components are carefully selected to ensure compatibility with all of the newest computer technologies. Fanless computers have the added benefit of being dust resistant. Without artificial airflow, the dust that can coat the interior of an actively cooled computer stays outside of the case.

All orders come with a one-year warranty and free 2-day shipping in the United States. All PCs are stress tested and performance tested to ensure component compatibility and function. Please allow 2-3 weeks for procurement and build time before shipping.

Please contact me at matt@fullysilentpcs.com with any questions or for a custom PC with components not listed on this website.

Really is silent, absolutely silent, despite having considerable power and huge SSD (2TB). Matthew (business owner) led me through the choice of components clearly with my stated needs uppermost in mind — not trying to “sell me up.” The machine arrived well within scheduled date, and was up and running in no time! A great buy. Thanks, and highest recommendation.

Julian (HDPlex H3 w/ Intel i7-8700)

I ordered a custom audiophile PC and was quite satisfied with the communication and end result. Matthew went out of his way to ensure I received exactly what I was looking for and gave several useful tips and words of caution, even labeling the inputs clearly to ensure no damage was caused by mistakes on my part. I’ve not used it to its full potential yet, but it’s handled everything I needed it to do so far. Additionally, there is nothing quite like turning on the system and wondering whether it is even powered until the monitor lights up – it remains completely silent during operation as well! This PC will continue to be an invaluable tool for my recording environments where high-quality audio and complete silence are absolutely necessary.

Avery (Streacom FC8 with JCAT USB Card and HDPlex 200 W Linear Power Supply)

I use components from a variety of companies, including, among others: